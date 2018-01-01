Trey Songz accuser granted restraining order

A woman who claims Trey Songz punched her at a party last month (Feb18) has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against the singer.

The alleged victim claims that she and the R&B star had been friends and "occasional romantic partners" for the past few years. In a sworn statement obtained by the New York Daily News, the woman claims that the rapper, real name Tremaine Neverson, became enraged when he saw her talking to another man at his rental home in Los Angeles on 17 February, allegedly asking her: "You want to act like a ho and get with my boy?"

She then claims that Neverson then "charged" at her and "began choking" her. "I tried defending myself by hitting his hand off of my neck but when I got out of the choke hold, he then started punching me in the face," she added in the petition. "I was able to get away from him and began circling a car in the garage screaming and crying while others just watched and spread out."

The woman claims that Neverson hit her again after chasing her, before throwing her two phones off a cliff. Apparently the singer later began to apologise and gave her money to replace her phones, before instructing a driver to take her home.

The next day, the woman went to hospital "after suffering migraines all day that lead to vomiting". Alongside her petition for the restraining order, the woman submitted photos to the court which showed bruises on her face, jaw, back and arm, as well as a report she filed with Los Angeles Police at the hospital on 18 February.

After hearing the woman's statement, a judge granted the restraining order, which means Neverson must stay 100 yards away from the victim and is forbidden from contacting her in any way.

A hearing has been set for 27 March.

Lisa Bloom, the lawyer for the alleged victim, said in a statement: "We took this step today to protect my client's rights to peacefully live and work, and we will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement's investigation of this serious matter.

"The room was filled with Mr. Songz' friends and employees. We are asking just one of them with a conscience to reach out to us and tell us what they saw. Don't be a bystander to violence against women."