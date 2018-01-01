Mel C: 'All five Spice Girls should perform or the reunion deal is off'

Victoria Beckham has stalled the Spice Girls comeback by making it clear to her bandmates she still wants no part of a reunion tour.

The quintet met up for a shock get together at Geri Horner's home in England last month (Feb18), prompting rumours of new music and a summer tour of Europe and the U.S.

But Posh Spice Victoria quickly made it clear she was not interested in returning the stage with her former bandmates, telling reporters the meeting was a business summit to discuss the legacy of the band.

It seems the other four didn't quite see it that way and now her bandmate Melanie Chisholm tells The Sun that the designer's decision not to play a part in a possible tour has stalled get together talks.

Speaking backstage at The Prince’s Trust Awards in London on Tuesday (06Mar18), Mel C said, "Victoria has been quite vocal, it’s really not something she wants to do at this time."

And her decision is making the former Sporty Spice think twice about the reunion, adding, "I think it has to be all five, so it’s tricky."

She also told The Sun there are "no plans" for the Spice Girls to tour as a foursome, adding, "It’s very early stages, we’re not talking about new music or going out on the road together at this time. It was just getting together to reignite all the things that we have had together and to work with (manager) Simon (Fuller)."

The svengali, who led the Spice Girls to the top of the charts around the world, recently hinted the reunion tour is on, whether or not Beckham is involved.

Asked recently by TMZ if the Spice Girls are indeed planning a few shows, he nodded, smiled and said, "It may be four, not five," suggesting Beckham might simply sit out a tour and let her four bandmates take the spotlight.

It won't be the first time the girls have hit the road as a foursome - Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Brown were forced to go it alone when Geri quit the band in the late 1990s.

The girl group last performed together at the closing ceremony for the London Olympics in 2012, and Geri, Emma Bunton, and Mel B regrouped as GEM in 2016, when Beckham and Chisholm refused to be part of a 20th anniversary tour, which never materialised.

But Mel C has urged fans not to hold their breath, adding, "I don’t think you’ll be seeing the Spice Girls on stage this year.

"There will be new music but just me. I’m making an album which will be out later this year. We’re all just dead busy. So if anything were to happen, it wouldn’t be now."