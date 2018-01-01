Usher splits from his wife

Usher and his wife Grace Miguel have split.

The singer and his partner, who spent nearly 10 years together and wed in 2015, released a joint statement confirming the end of their relationship on Tuesday (06Mar18), insisting they plan to move forward as friends.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the statement reads. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.

"The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

The couple eloped and quietly wed in September, 2015 during a vacation in Cuba. Insiders claim Usher and Grace separated at the beginning of 2018. They started dating in 2009, shortly after Usher split from his first wife, Tameka Foster, the mother of his sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely.

The U Remind Me hitmaker and stylist Foster were also married for just over two years, from August, 2007 to November, 2009.

Usher hit the headlines earlier this week (beg05Mar18) when he opened up about a new neck tattoo, created by top skin artist Brian 'Doctor' Woo.

Sharing a video of the new ink on Instagram over the weekend, he wrote: "new era//new ink ft. @_dr_woo_."

Usher has yet to explain the meaning behind the new tattoo, a triangle-shaped design which incorporates lotus and eye motifs surrounded by circles and stars, or if it has anything to do with his new single status.