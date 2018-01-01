Mel C: 'The Spice Girls have not been invited to the royal wedding'

Singer Melanie Chisholm has cleared up reports suggesting the Spice Girls will be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May (18) wedding, insisting the band has not been invited.

Her bandmate Melanie Brown recently claimed she had been invited to the royal wedding and suggested the group could be hitting the stage together at the ceremony, during a chat on a U.S. TV show.

Her comments made Baby Spice Emma Bunton giggle and now Sporty Spice Chisholm has revealed Brown was "joking" in the interview on The Real.

"There's been quite a lot of press interest there," she smiled while talking about the royal wedding reports at a Prince's Trust award ceremony on Tuesday (06Mar18). "My invite hasn't turned up yet. It was all that snow. I think the mail's been a bit held up in the snow."

"I think she (Mel B) was joking. I think the media ran with it a little bit."

However, Chisholm insists she's not ruling out a wedding appearance, insisting there is "still time".

Bunton also found Mel B's "big reveal' to be a bit of a laugh, stating, "She (Mel B) is hilarious. I'm going to have to speak to her, that's all I can say", adding she hasn't received a wedding invite.

It remains to be seen if the Spice Girls will actually get an invitation to Harry and Meghan's big day, but it won't be the first royal wedding for group member Victoria Beckham if they do - she and her soccer star husband David Beckham scored invites to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials.

The royal wedding performance reports come a month after the Spice Girls regrouped for a shock meeting at singer Geri Horner's home in England. Geri recently revealed that reunion talk had stalled, while Posh Spice Victoria insisted there will be no tour or new music.