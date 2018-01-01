Noah Cyrus: 'Miley and Liam are not married!'

Noah Cyrus has rubbished rumours her famous sister Miley Cyrus secretly tied the knot with fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and her actor beau have set tongues wagging since they rekindled their romance in 2016, with Miley and Noah’s country star dad Billy Ray Cyrus adding to the speculation a year ago when he posted a close-up picture of his camera attached to a tripod, showing a smiling Miley in a white peasant dress on the screen.

However, Noah says she’d definitely know if they got hitched as she’s banking on being asked to be a bridesmaid.

“Somebody asked me the other day if they were married… they’re not married,” the 18-year-old told Britain’s Metro newspaper.

“No matter who in my family would marry, I would have to be bridesmaid. If I wasn’t, I’d sue!”

Noah also spoke to the Daily Star about the rumours, which kicked off again after Miley showed off her engagement bling at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

“They’re definitely not married!” she stated. “But they are really happy, they looked really cute... She looked beautiful, I saw the pictures, she looked so pretty!”

Miley and Liam also attended the Vanity Fair bash after the Oscars on Sunday (04Mar18), with their loved-up display proving the couple are stronger than ever.

In a recent chat with Wonderland magazine, Wrecking Ball singer Miley, 25, opened up about how happy she is right now.

“#B**chIsBack is really about my attitude and feeling really confident and positive where I’m at in my life,” she said of the hashtag she’s recently been using on social media.

“I say this regularly — who I am is always changing, but I feel more myself than ever.”