Ed Sheeran reluctant to perform at own wedding

Ed Sheeran has insisted it would be "a little bit weird" to perform at his own wedding.

The British singer-songwriter, 27, who revealed his engagement to his former schoolmate Cherry Seaborn in January (18), is a favourite choice for couples on their special day, but he has so far been reluctant to divulge details of his own marriage plans.

However he did reveal on Australian radio programme The Kyle and Jakie O Show, that he was unlikely to act as his own wedding singer.

Asked if he would perform at his own nuptials, Ed, who is on tour down under, told hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie Henderson that, "It would be a little bit weird" if he did so.

Last month, the star moved to quash rumours he and Cherry had already tied the knot, explaining that a ring he was wearing on his wedding finger was in fact an engagement band his fiancee had made for him as he believed they should both wear tokens of their love.

In his interview with the KIIS FM presenters, the Thinking Out Loud singer revealed another reason behind his break with tradition - as fans would not notice when he replaced the ring with a wedding one.

"We didn't get secretly married, no, she made me this ring out of silver clay, so we were both kinda wearing rings," he explained. "It also means that nobody will know when we have got married."

One possible venue for their wedding is Ed's own estate in Suffolk, England - as he recently submitted plans under the name of Cherry's architect dad Matthew to officials at East Suffolk Council requesting permission to build a chapel.

The planning application states that the chapel will be for the couple's personal use for "retreat for contemplation and prayer", and will not be available for hire to the public.

Council officials will decide whether to approve the plans by April.