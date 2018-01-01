Katy Perry 'tortures' Lionel Richie with practical jokes on American Idol

Katy Perry gets a kick out of pestering Lionel Richie with practical jokes on the set of American Idol.

The Firework hitmaker has joined the music legend and country star Luke Bryan on the judging panel of the revived ABC talent competition, which is due to premiere in the U.S. on Sunday (11Mar18).

Speaking about what it’s like working alongside Lionel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Katy explained that she and Luke like to bother or "torture" the Easy singer in the same way his daughters Nicole and Sofia Richie do.

"Luke Bryan and I are like brother and sister and Lionel is kind of like our uncle. And we respect Lionel just about as much as his kids respect him, which is not a lot," said Katy. "Here's the deal, he's giving some eloquent statement about how was with Whitney (Houston) or Michael (Jackson) to some hopeful contestant, and we're prepping a Whoopee cushion to sit on after he's done his TED Talk. And he just goes for it every time and it's amazing. We're ruining his legacy."

Katy went on to explain that she is "so thrilled" to be a part of the programme, and there are plenty of great singers who are "authentic and incredible".

For her interview, the star once again turned heads in a yellow animal print coat from Versace. But she admitted that she was feeling pretty tired after attending the Oscars after-party co-hosted by Madonna and talent manager Guy Oseary on Sunday night.

"I tried to out-party Madonna last night. She won, again!" the 33-year-old sighed. "There is a reason why the word pain is in champagne. I had a splash as Mariah (Carey) would say. I just came back from the Guy Oseary party just now. I can't tell you the hours because I don't want the judgment."