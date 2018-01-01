Mel B accuses Stephen Belafonte of sabotaging daughter's relationship with Eddie Murphy

Mel B has accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of trying to sabotage his stepdaughter Angel's relationship with her father Eddie Murphy.

The Spice Girls star became pregnant with the actor's child following a brief relationship, and he only accepted his paternity of Angel after a DNA test confirmed he was the father following her birth in April, 2007 - by which point Mel was already dating Stephen.

The singer filed for divorce from the film producer in March, 2017, after almost 10 years of marriage, and, following a messy court battle, they came to an agreement over their shared assets, and custody of their daughter Madison, in December.

However, they are still fighting over Stephen's visitation rights to Angel, and Mel recently filed documents asking a judge to deny him access. In the paperwork, she accuses Stephen of trying to prevent Eddie's attempts to reconnect with his daughter after years of estrangement.

According to The Blast, the TV judge claims Stephen wanted her to have "to have nothing to do with" the Beverly Hills Cop star, and once sabotaged her plans to set up a meeting between him and Angel.

While she was married to Stephen, he allegedly sent messages to Eddie's assistant while she was sleeping and the meeting was called off. She allegedly doesn't know what was in the messages but says, "As a result of Stephen's actions, Angel's father cancelled the visitation and did not want to have any interactions with Stephen." Eddie reportedly still wants nothing to with Stephen, whose "childish action only sought to delay Angel's unification with her biological father."

Despite his alleged sabotage attempts, Angel and the comedy legend reconnected and now have a "flourishing relationship." On their first meet-up, "Eddie gave her the biggest hug and repeatedly told her how much he missed her and how much he loves her."

The Coming to America star has allegedly bought Angel a cell phone and two puppies and has enrolled her in the same school as some of his other eight children.

In other documents, Mel claimed Stephen showed the children videos of terrorist beheadings. A judge will rule on the visitation case later this month (Mar18).