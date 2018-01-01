Ariana Grande makes first public appearance in six months

Ariana Grande made her first public appearance in six months as she attended Madonna's Oscars after-party on Sunday night (04Mar18).

The 24-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Mac Miller as the pair attended the star-studded bash, with pictures from the event shared on social media on Monday.

In the images, Ariana looks stunning in a feathered black minidress, perfectly complemented by her platinum blonde hair.

The event was the first time Ariana has been seen since she attended a benefit concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, last September. She had been due to perform at the Brit Awards in London last month, as she was scheduled to play a tribute to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester last year, but she pulled out after suffering an illness.

According to reports, she was told by doctors that she was unable to fly, let alone perform, leading to former Oasis rocker, and Manchester native, Liam Gallagher stepping in for the touching moment.

Ariana has also been uncharacteristically quiet on her social media pages, with her last posts coming on New Year's Eve. It's widely thought that she's been kept busy working on her fourth studio album. An official release date for the record, on which she has worked with producers Pharrell and Max Martin, has yet to be announced, but she held a listening party at Republic Records last week.

Her mother Joan was one of the guests at the listening party, and took to Twitter afterwards to confess that Ariana's new material is "damn incredible". Ariana's manager Scooter Braun was also there, and shared a sneak peek look at the event alongside the caption: "@arianagrande Wow wow wow."

The star has also reportedly landed her dream gig as a witch in Broadway musical Wicked.