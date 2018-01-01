Ed Sheeran cheers up dying fan with video message from Perth

Ed Sheeran brought a smile to a dying British fan's face after sending her a sweet message during his tour of Australia.

The Perfect singer heard about 39-year-old Kelly Dimmock's battle with stage four ovarian cancer and learned she was a big fan, so he decided to do something special for her and sent her a video.

Recording the clip in a hotel room, the singer said, "I'm in Perth at the moment but I just heard your story and I'm just sending you a message to say I'm wishing you lots of love and I hope this makes you smile."

Dimmock has suffered a series of personal tragedies, which have included the death of a nine-day-old baby in 2005 and a miscarriage, but she tells the BBC she's now making the most of the days she has left with her two children and her husband, revealing her eldest son sings Sheeran's Perfect whenever he catches his mum crying.

Dimmock reveals the song has taken on a very special meaning after she told her son that if her learned the lyrics "maybe Ed will come round for a cup of tea".

She explains, "I didn't think he'd take it seriously but yeah he did, and he just sat there with his iPad and he was constantly learning and every time I cry, he sings it to me."

The message arrived in the middle of the night and Kelly's husband woke her the following morning to tell her Sheeran had sent her a video.

Ed performed in Perth over the weekend (02-03Mar18) and his dates in Australia and New Zealand continue until the beginning of next month (Apr18), when the newly-engaged singer heads off to the Far East.