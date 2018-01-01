Solange dedicates Harvard Foundation award to women of her family

Singer Solange has dedicated her Artist of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation to the "non college educated women" of her family for helping to pave the way for her.

The Cranes in the Sky star was feted for her career achievements on Saturday (03Mar18) during a ceremony at Massachusetts' Harvard University, where she was cheered by her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

"I feel so incredibly humbled and beyond grateful that you have allowed me to do this work," the musician told the crowd. "And to now be rewarded for that, it just blows my mind."

The 31-year-old went on to reflect on her tough years as a teenage mum, after falling pregnant with her son Julez at 17, and how she finally found the confidence to express her feelings through song to become the artist she is today.

"I began to shape and mould the way that I viewed the world, while the world continuously tried to shape and mould me," Solange shared. "I had to start being honest with myself and with the world in creating the work and spaces that I wanted to see and be a part of."

Beyonce's younger sister shared photos from the event on social media, and on Monday (05Mar18), she took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the prestigious honour once again, as she paid a special tribute to the strong women who came before her.

"Still smiling...," she wrote. "Thank u again to the incredible students at Harvard, for naming me Harvard Foundations (sic) Artist of the Year..."

"I'm a GED (high school) graduate, come from generations of non college educated women, from great grandmothers on down to my mom...," she continued, "But women who still killed it even without that validation....& so while I know I don't need this to make them proud, I hope that they are smiling knowing that they layed (sic) the bricks down for me, for this moment, and I honor and thank them for that forever more".

Solange is in good company as a Harvard Foundation honouree - previous Artist of the Year recipients include Denzel Washington, Matt Damon, Shakira, Viola Davis, and Salma Hayek.