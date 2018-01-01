Jason Aldean's wife hits back at parenting critics

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr has fired back at "parent shamers" online after facing criticism for leaving her baby boy at home to enjoy a romantic getaway.

The couple welcomed son Memphis in December (17), and on Friday (02Mar18), former American Idol contestant Brittany revealed she was already missing her child as she boarded a private jet to fly off to a sunny beach destination with her man.

"Haven't even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts," she captioned an Instagram shot of herself smiling at a framed picture of Memphis.

The post drew mixed reactions from followers, with some questioning why the new mum would leave her kid behind if it pained her that much.

Brittany returned to social media over the weekend (03-04Mar18) to share a photo of herself and Jason on a beach, and used the post to stand up to her detractors.

"Much needed vacay (sic)," she wrote beside the image. "Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers... vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time. IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don't agree with something, PLEASE... do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed ... And for all the sweet, positive, happy people... we love you and thank you!!"

Brittany has since also uploaded a few more pictures of the couple enjoying the getaway with friends.

The vacation served as a belated birthday trip for Aldean, who turned 41 on 28 February (18).

The pair wed in 2015.