NEWS Mary J. Blige settles divorce Newsdesk Share with :







Mary J. Blige has reportedly reached a settlement with her estranged husband in their contentious divorce battle.



The R&B superstar has been fighting Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs, her former manager, over finances ever since filing court papers to end their 12-year marriage in July, 2016.



Last summer (17), Blige was ordered to pay her ex $30,000 (£21,700)-a-month in temporary spousal support, but Isaacs had been trying to get the figure bumped up to $65,000 (£46,900) since October (17), claiming he is close to becoming "destitute" after failing to find work since the couple's separation.



He also accused the No More Drama hitmaker of making things worse for him by singing about their marital breakdown on recent tracks, like Love Yourself and Set Me Free, from her album Strength of a Woman.



The judge overseeing the former couple's case shot down Isaacs' bid for more cash in the autumn (17), but the couple has now reached an undisclosed agreement.



According to The Blast, the former couple was due in court on Monday (05Mar18), but settled on Friday (02Mar18) - two days before Blige attended and performed at the Academy Awards. The singer was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Mudbound and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures for Mighty River.



She didn't win any accolades, but she reportedly ended her night at a party thrown by friends JAY-Z and Beyonce at the Chateau Marmont.



"The fam (sic) is doing something big for us tonight," she said before the awards ceremony. "All this love, it's so beautiful. I feel blessed... I feel really blessed to have people care about me that much. I care about them that much and it just feels really good."



Meanwhile, Blige previously protested having to pay Isaacs temporary spousal support, after accusing him of being unfaithful during their marriage. She even offered to personally cover a massive $11 million (£7.9 million) debt the pair owed if the judge agreed to end her spousal support payments.

