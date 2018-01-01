NEWS Drake and Rudimental’s war rages on in the battle for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Drake and Rudimental have been battling for Number 1 for the past four weeks, and now Portugal. The Man are snapping at their heels in pursuit of the top spot.



Drake has a narrow lead of 1,000 combined chart sales with God’s Plan on today’s Official Chart Update, potentially leaving Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen out in the cold at Number 2 for a fifth straight week with These Days.



Portugal. The Man are not too far behind at Number 3 with Feel It Still, a possible rise of three places, while Dua Lipa drops one slot to 4 with IDGAF, and Marshmello & Anne-Marie hold firm at Number 5 with FRIENDS.



Mabel and Not3s are edging closer to the Top 10 with Fine Line, rising three places to Number 11, while George Ezra is on course to be this week’s highest climber, leaping 14 ranks to Number 16 with Paradise. Sigala & Paloma Faith could also net a Top 20 placing this Friday, zooming 13 places to Number 19 so far this week with Lullaby.



Dave, one of the Best British Breakthrough nominees at this year’s BRIT Awards, is expected to become this week’s highest new entry at Number 28 with Hangman, while DJ Khaled’s star-studded new single Top Off featuring Beyonce, Jay Z and Future is new at 31.



Finally, a further three songs could enter the Top 40 for the first time: XXXTentacion’s second Top 40 hit is on the horizon with Sad (33); Bebe Rexha is closing in on her first UK Top 40 single as a lead artist with Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line (37); and MoStack could earn his second Top 40 with What I Wanna (39).

