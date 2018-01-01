Miguel 'honoured' to represent Latinos at Oscars

Miguel was honoured to represent Latin culture when he took to the stage at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday (04Mar18).

Singer Miguel performed an emotional rendition of Oscar-winning song Remember Me from animated flick Coco, the Disney Pixar film, based on the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which tells the story of Miguel Rivera, a 12-year-old boy who wants to be a musician but whose family, thanks to Miguel’s late great-great-grandmother’s failed marriage to one, has a strict ban on the pursuit.

Prior to going onstage, the 32-year-old, who has Mexican heritage on his father’s side, admitted the significance of the song written by Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, was not lost on him.

"For a movie like this, knowing that it's representing the Latin population, and being of Mexican descent, it's incredibly meaningful, man," he told E!’s Ryan Seacrest ahead of his performance. "So yes, I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I'm honoured. I'm honoured.

"It's a beautiful number and I couldn't think of any better reason to be here at the Oscars or any better song. I'm just happy that Pixar was welcoming me to sing the song and we're here now."

Coco, which features the vocal talents of Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt and breakout child star Anthony Gonzalez, also picked up the Best Animated Feature Film Oscar, and has been an instant hit for the two famous movie studios.

"I think the message of the movie, it really resonates with everybody because it's just about family and knowing where you come from. I think that's what's so beautiful. That probably my favourite part of being a small part of the film,” he smiled.

“Oh my goodness. It made me cry for like two hours afterwards (when I first saw it). It's so emotional!"