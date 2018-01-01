NEWS Ariana Grande's Wicked dream nears reality Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to land her dream gig as a witch in Broadway musical Wicked.



The popstar is said to be in discussions to replace Jackie Burns in the role of Elphaba, which was originated by Idina Menzel, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.



Ariana has made it clear she would kill to play the role on Broadway in many interviews and it seems producers have taken note.



"This is a huge feat for Ariana. The role of Elphaba is one of the most coveted parts to play on Broadway. Only a very select group of actresses have been chosen over its 13-year run and Ariana is in talks to take the gig," a source told the publication.



"Bosses believe she’s got the acting talent to take it on and think it’s a bonus that her popstar appeal can pull in fresh ­audiences."



During an appearance on Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series last year (17), Ariana admitted she's a massive musical theatre fan - and that playing Elphaba is at the top of her dream gigs.



"I was a huge theatre nerd my whole life, still am," she told host Seth MacFarlane. "It's what I put on when I need to restore my soul and heal myself. It brings you back to home... One of my dream roles is to play Elphaba. I would do it tomorrow!"



News of the role comes less than two weeks after Ariana was forced to pull out of a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing at the Brit Awards in London.



Fans of the singer were leaving the venue in England after her show there last May, when a bomb was detonated.

Ariana, who staged the One Love Manchester benefit with a host of celebrity pals last summer, couldn't perform at the Brits because she was sick. Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher was booked at the last minute to replace her.

