Demi Lovato helps friend get engaged onstage

Demi Lovato played Cupid as she helped a friend pop the question to his partner during one of her concerts.

The 25-year-old was performing at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday (02Mar18), when she suddenly invited former American Idol contestant Rayvon Owen on stage.

Demi’s friend, and Rayvon’s partner, Shane Bitney Crone, then entered through a trap door, taking Rayvon’s hand and proposing in front of the entire audience, who began screaming wildly at the proposal.

"Yay!" Demi screamed, running across the stage to give her friends a hug after Rayvon said yes.

"Something you don't know is that these are two of my really close friends. I've gotten to watch Shane go through so much and come out on the other side. Such a strong person who has now found the love of his life," she told the audience. "Now I'm going to sing you a song while I cry!

"I'm so happy guys. I'm so f**king happy!"

After the sweet proposal, Demi performed her song Yes while the engaged couple sat on chairs onstage and a video montage of their love story was screened.

It's been a busy week for the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker, as she continues on her U.S. tour.

On Monday the star halted her show in San Diego, California to salute the bravery of the survivors of the recent school shooting in Florida, and then stunned them by asking them to join her onstage.

"On February 14, one of the worst mass shootings in American history took place. These students were in school that day," she told the audience at Viejas Arena. "Please welcome them to the stage."

As fans applauded, Demi added: "It has nothing to do with politics. It's about healing. It was, how can we help these students heal from what they've been through? These students that came here today and shared their stories are so incredibly brave and courageous and they really are warriors in my eyes."