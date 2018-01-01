Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are 'completely infatuated'

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld's romance is reportedly heating up.

The former One Direction star and the Pitch Perfect 3 actress were spotted looking cosy at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas with friends last month (Feb18), with pals close to the stars now claiming that they are "completely infatuated".

"Hailee is being a bit coy about officially calling it a relationship, but they're acting completely besotted with one another," a source told Heat magazine. "They can't seem to get enough of one another."

Speculation of a romance first emerged last December (17) when Niall wished Hailee a happy birthday by sharing a snap of the pair posing together at an awards show.

The Slow Hands singer was previously linked to another pretty brunette, Lily Collins, and singer Ellie Goulding. However, as a sign of his seriousness with Hailee, he has reportedly told friends he is keen to take the 21-year-old home to his native Ireland to meet his family.

As well as attending the concert in Las Vegas, the pair has been spotted openly kissing on a visit to swanky members-only club Soho House in Los Angeles.

"They were causing quite a stir by being really affectionate. It didn't look like just a fling - they only had eyes for each other," another source told the publication.

Hailee recently split from social media personality Cameron Smoller, who she began dating in 2016.

And in an interview for the latest issue of Marie Claire, she admitted that when it comes to love, she has her guard up.

"I'm trying to protect myself and have a bit of a guard up, but I also want to fall in love and know why love hurts," she sighed.