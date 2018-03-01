Elton John issues statement after fan incident in Vegas

A statement from Elton. pic.twitter.com/Cdd7jqjPZt — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 3, 2018

Elton John has issued a statement following reports after he verbally abused a rude fan at his Las Vegas show on Thursday (1 March 2018).Elton walked off stage after a fan started playing his piano keys while he was performing his hit song ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’. As part of the show, Elton invites fans on stage for that part of the show but one fan got “handsy” forcing Sir Elton to yell at him and tell him to “fuck off” in front of the audience.Elton stormed off stage and didn’t return until the fan was removed.In a statement, Elton said, “Thursday night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.“I bring fans onstage every evening when we play ‘Saturday Night’ in the set, it is always a lovely part of the show where I get to meet them, shake their hands and have them right there with me while I play. They have always been very courteous to the fact we are in the middle of playing a song live. This guy was rude, disruptive and had no care or respect for our show and so I let him know how I felt, then left the stage until they had removed him.”When he returned he announced “No more coming on stage on ‘Saturday Night’. You fucked up”.Elton John Las Vegas SetlistThe Bitch Is Back (from Caribou, 1974)Bennie and the Jets (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time) (from Honky Chateau, 1972)Levon (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)Your Song (from Elton John, 1970)Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters (from Honky Chateau, 1972)Better Off Dead (from Captain Fantasic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, 1975)Indian Sunset (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)Tiny Dancer (from Madman Across The Water, 1971)I Guess That’s Why They Call It the BluesGoodbye Yellow Brick Road (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (from Caribou, 1974)Philadelphia Freedom (single, 1975)I’m Still Standing (from Too Low For Zero, 1983)Crocodile Rock (from Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, 1973)Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, 1973)

Noise11.com