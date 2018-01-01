Demi Lovato steps up resources for shooting survivors' recovery

Singer Demi Lovato is helping to provide the survivors of the Valentine's Day (14Feb18) massacre at a school in Parkland, Florida with the services they need to mentally recover.

The pop star honoured a group of survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which cost 17 people their lives, by inviting them to join her onstage on Monday (26Feb18) at the opening night of her new Tell Me You Love Me Tour in San Diego, California, revealing the gesture was made to support healing.

"We thought, 'What an incredible opportunity it would be for them for healing'," she tells ET Online. "Set aside politics. It's time to heal, for the night. It's just for the night. It's time to heal."

Demi adds many students are struggling without recovery tools due to a lack of manpower and resources.

"I wanted to help them and their community, and a lot of them aren't getting the help they need, because there's not enough guidance counsellors," she shares, noting the rehabilitation company she co-owns, CAST Centers, held a special charity donation drive for the Parkland students.

"We wanted to partner with them," she says, "We did a text to donate. On the screen we gave a number you can donate money to help in their community."

Demi is promoting mental health on her concert tour through a partnership with CAST Centers by hosting talks with key speakers before shows in a bid to help fans who may be struggling with addiction or mental illness issues.

Wrestling superstar Eva Marie shared her struggles in an intimate chat with around 200 attendees before Demi's concert on Wednesday and talk show psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw led a Friday night talk in Inglewood, California before the pop star's show at The Forum.