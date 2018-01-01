Meghan Trainor thanks fiance for digging her out of unhealthy, dark place

Meghan Trainor has credited her fiance for rescuing her from a very dark place in the weeks following her second vocal surgery in 2016.

The All About That Bass singer had only just started dating actor Daryl Sabara when doctors advised her to cancel a tour and prepare for surgery - or lose her singing voice for good - and she tells Billboard she was terrified, anxious, and miserable.

But the upbeat Sky Kids star helped lift the doom and gloom and got his girlfriend in a healthier mindset as she underwent weeks of silence as she recovered from her operation.

"I got mentally destroyed from my second vocal surgery," Meghan tells the publication. "I was just sad that it happened again, because they (experts) tell you, 'You won't deal with this ever again', and then it did.

"I had to crawl out of that anxiety and that dark place, but now I’m so happy. Daryl brought me back. We exercise together, we’re so cute it’s disgusting. We eat well together, he cooks for me, he’s shown me how to meditate and to find happiness. We’ve never been better, and life has never been better."

And Trainor now feels foolish that it took her 24 years to realise that she'd be happier if she was healthier.

"I never took care of myself," she tells Billboard. "I always thought I did, but I never really took care of myself like I’m doing now. It took me 24 years to figure that out, and it took me crashing and burning to figure that out.

"I wish someone told me back in the day, 'If you eat healthy and work out and take care of yourself physically, mentally you’ll be much happier too'. That was the biggest thing I learned, and I wish I hadn't let it get all the way to anxiety and getting into a dark place."