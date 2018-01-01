Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid ‘set wedding date’

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have reportedly set a date for their wedding.

The Friends actress and Snow Patrol star have been dating since 2013 and announced their plans to wed a year later.

After enjoying a long engagement, the couple are thought to have finally selected a date to tie the knot.

“They want to do it at Courteney’s house in Malibu in late July,” an insider told Britain’s Heat magazine. “It’ll be a low-key, romantic ceremony at sunset, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.”

The pair, who were introduced by their mutual friend Ed Sheeran, briefly called off their engagement in 2015, after allegedly struggling to agree over their plans for the future. However, the source told the publication that the actress and her Northern Irish fiance are now on the same page.

“Johnny always planned on having children and raising them in Ireland, but that didn’t seem doable with Courteney, which is why they split,” the insider shared. “But he missed her terribly when they were apart and he says those things don’t concern him anymore. They’re in a good place now, so they decided to take the plunge.”

Courteney has 13-year-old daughter Coco from her marriage to actor David Arquette, and it’s expected the teen will be one of her mum’s bridesmaids, alongside Jennifer Aniston, who recently split from her husband Justin Theroux.

“Johnny’s seen how Courteney has been giving Jen a shoulder to cry on recently, and he’s full of admiration at the way she’s been there for her friend,” the source smiled. “It’s made him love Courteney more than ever and he can’t wait to marry her.”