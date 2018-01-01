Demi Lovato: 'New concert tour is the sexiest I've staged'

Singer Demi Lovato has carefully crafted her new concert series to showcase a "sexy side" fans have never seen before.

The pop star's Tell Me You Love Me Tour kicked off in San Diego, California on Monday (26Feb18) and the 25-year-old insists concertgoers will be blown away by her sultry performance.

"We actually only meant for the first few songs (on the set list) to be sexy," she tells ET Online. "And also on the B-stage, we wanted to showcase all aspects of myself as an artist, playing guitar and playing piano... showing a sexy side, but also being vulnerable and open with the audience."

Demi belts out You Don't Do It for Me Anymore, Daddy Issues, Cool for the Summer and Sexy Dirty Love at the beginning of each concert and in addition to pumping up the sexiness, the star reveals she and her producers brought the party vibe up to the maximum.

"I think I've never really put on a show as an entertainer. I've always focused more on my vocals, but in this show it's really a show," she gushes. "It's an experience and I think that's what people aren't really expecting, but we'll get to see when they come to the show."

Demi's opening acts, DJ Khaled and Kehlani, have also committed to amping up the fun, with the CRZY singer noting the headliner gets as wild as possible throughout each show.

"I got the good life," Kehlani states. "I get to sing and get off stage and turn up to him (DJ Khaled) and turn up to Demi. I feel like a super fan... We are going to be over there, crazy every night."

The Tell Me You Love Me Tour hit Inglewood, California on Friday night (02Mar18) and heads to Las Vegas and Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend.