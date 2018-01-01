Miranda Lambert channelling heartbreak into songs amid split rumours

Singer Miranda Lambert opened up about drawing inspiration from heartbreak at a concert in Tennessee on Thursday (01Mar18), amid reports suggesting she has split from boyfriend Anderson East.

The country star is said to have recently parted ways with fellow musician East after two-and-a-half years together, and while Miranda didn't comment directly on the claims as she performed in Knoxville, she made it known she isn't afraid to turn her pain into art - as long as it makes a good song.

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel," she told fans, according to Knox News. "I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really p**sed sometimes. That's my favourite."

"And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately," she continued, "but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one."

Miranda then launched into her 2016 track, Tin Man.

The Mama's Broken Heart star began dating Anderson in September, 2015, shortly after announcing her divorce from Blake Shelton.

She and East also collaborated in the studio, recording Pushin' Time together, which appears on Lambert's The Weight of These Wings album.

Miranda isn't the only one keeping quiet about the break-up speculation - Anderson has yet to comment on the gossip, too.

However, in January (17), he admitted dating another singer wasn't always easy, even though - at the time - they made it work: "There's a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure," he told InStyle magazine. "It's always difficult to be a travelling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor."