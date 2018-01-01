Rick Ross recovering after assistant finds him unresponsive

Emergency crews were called to Rick Ross' home in Florida on Thursday morning (01Mar18) after an assistant found the rap boss breathing heavily and unresponsive.

The Purple Lamborghini hitmaker fell ill overnight on Wednesday (28Feb18) and an aide called emergency services before dawn on Thursday to report Ross couldn't be roused, was struggling to breathe, and "slobbing (sic) out the mouth."

Davie Police Department insiders tell TMZ and The Blast they were called to aid first responders when the rapper became combative as he was being treated.

It's not clear if Rick was hospitalised - family members insist he wasn't, but one source tells TMZ the rap star was asked to make an appearance on Thursday night and pulled out after a representative told venue bosses he was in the hospital.

This is the latest in a long line of medical emergencies for Ross - he suffered two seizures in October, 2011 and was hospitalised, but later insisted exhaustion was to blame for the health scare and committed to change his diet and lifestyle.

Ross subsequently lost over 100 pounds (45.3 kilograms).

The rapper has no doubt been considering his own mortality in recent weeks following the death of his manager, Nadrian 'Black Bo' James, in December (17). The rapper was a pallbearer at his funeral in Miami, Florida on 23 December (17).

The I Think She Like Me hitmaker shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing all black and bowing his head as he sat on the steps outside a Checkers fast food restaurant sign, where a "Celebration of Life" was held in his late manager's honour. He also uploaded another picture of himself in a black suit and sunglasses as he helped to carry his friend's coffin.

"Everything is God's timing...," he wrote on 10 December (17). "My friend, business partner and My codefendant (sic). He defined TRUST, HONESTY, LOYALTY not only to myself but everyone who met him.This is painful but we promised each other 2 (sic) always remain strong. Until we meet again your words will replay a LIFETIME. REST IN PARADISE."