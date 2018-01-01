Stormzy apologises for shout out to wrong radio station in speech

Stormzy has apologised for bigging up the wrong radio station during his acceptance speech at the Global Awards on Thursday (01Mar18).

The Big for Your Boots star beat the likes of J Hus, Drake, Mabel and Post Malone to win the Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime prize at the inaugural Global Awards, which was organised by British media company Global, the home of radio stations such as Heart, Capital and Classic FM.

However, when he took to the stage at London's Eventim Apollo he said "Big up Magic FM", a radio station which is owned by Global's rival Bauer Media.

A number of viewers joked about it online and it became a Twitter moment, which Stormzy later shared alongside an apology.

"Ahhhhh," he wrote with an emoji of a person slapping their forehead. "Sarry sarry sarry (sic)... Big up Global & the whole capital family for the award you know it’s nuem (nothing) but love," followed by crying with laughter and love heart emojis.

After watching the blunder, one user on Twitter wrote, "The fact stormzy just bigged up @magicfm at the @global #GlobalAwards is the best thing ever," while another added, "Stormzy just bigged up Magic whilst accepting an award from Global. Someone is furiously deleting Stormzy associated audio from the cartwall (software) as we speak..."

The grime star also went home with the Best Song accolade for Power, his collaboration with girl group Little Mix. They were the biggest winners of the night, winning three prizes including Best Group and Best British Artist or Group.

Sam Smith won the Mass Appeal Award, Ed Sheeran scored the Most Played Song for Shape of You, while Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes won best female and male respectively. Rita Ora was named Best Pop Act and Liam Payne won the Global Special Award.