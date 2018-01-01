NEWS Drake's God Plan scores a sixth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Drake celebrates another week of chart glory this week as his latest single, God's Plan, extends its reign at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The track scores a sixth week in pole position, holding off Rudimental's These Days ft. Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen, which spends a fourth week in the runner-up slot.



This week's highest new entry goes to US rapper Post Malone, who lands at Number 4 with his new single Psycho ft. Ty Dolla Sign. It's the artist's second UK Top 10 single, following last year's chart-topping Rockstar.



Completing this week's Top 5 is Marshmello and Anne-Marie's collaboration Friends, up four places to 5.



Justin Timberlake's Say Something ft. Chris Stapleton zooms 12 places to Number 10 following his performance at last week's BRIT Awards. The climb earns Justin his 20th Top 10 single and first from his Man Of The Woods album. Check out Justin Timberlake’s Official Chart history here.



Further down, rising star Blocboy JB lifts three spots to 18 with Drake collaboration Look Alive, and British rapper B Young also cracks the Top 20 with Jumanji eight weeks since it entered the Top 100, up six spots to 19.



Australian rockers 5 Seconds Of Summer earn their seventh UK Top 40 single with Want You Back, new at 22, Ed Sheeran's Supermarket Flowers re-enters the Top 40 at 29 after last week's BRITs performance, George Ezra’s Paradise makes its Top 40 debut at Number 30, climbing 15 places, and Sigala debuts at 32 with Lullaby ft. Paloma Faith, earning the British producer his seventh Top 40 and Paloma her ninth.



Finally, Croydon rapper Hardy Caprio scores his first UK Top 40 hit with Rapper at 34, and Stormzy's Blinded By Your Grace ft. MNEK returns to the Top 40 after the rapper's big wins at the BRITs, up 13 places to 35.

