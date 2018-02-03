Lady Gaga on 'slow road' to recovery

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2018 at 11:10pm PST

Lady Gaga on a “slow road” to recovery following her battle with chronic pain which forced her to halt her world tour.It was last month that the singer was forced to pulls shows in both London and Manchester via Instagram, with promoters Live Nation attributing the pop star's struggle with fibromyalgia as the reason for the cancellation.Now, it’s said that Gaga is on course for a slow recovery, and using a combination of acupuncture and reiki healing to get her health back on track.“She’s been trying everything to rid herself of pain”, a source told US Weekly.“It’s a very slow road to her getting better”.Fans have been posting get well messages in their droves.When asked who she’d like to collaborate with in a recent interview, Minogue replied: “Wow, there’s plenty. I think all of the duets I’ve done over the years have just kind of come to me, so I’m just in this habit of not actively reaching out to people.“But I don’t do many duets with ladies, so I would love to sing with [Lady] Gaga or something like that, it would be incredible.”