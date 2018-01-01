Meghan Trainor: 'I want to start a family soon'

Meghan Trainor starts crying when she walks past diapers because she's so keen to start a family early.

The 24-year-old singer is engaged to former Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, and the pair are looking to their future together. One thing that Meghan is hoping will happen soon for them is having children, with her own mother's young age prompting her to start thinking about falling pregnant herself.

"My mum was a young mum," Meghan told The Sun. "She was 23 when she was popping us out and did it all in a row, and my dad was 44. They were 20 years apart, so they were like, ‘Let’s get it going’. So I think it’s in my head that I’m my mother’s age when she had babies. I love how young she is with me and how we’re best friends. I want that with my kids.

"I was just walking by diapers and started crying. I’m way too emotional lately. Daryl’s like, 'You all right?' and I was like, 'I feel like we should be buying these'."

Meghan recently quit drinking as part of her bid to become more healthy. And her new sober outlook had Adele thinking she was with child as they celebrated TV host Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday recently.

"I wasn’t drinking at the Ellen party and Adele’s like, ‘I think you’re pregnant’," Meghan said. "I’m not pregnant, I just don’t drink now."

Meghan and Daryl are now working on planning their wedding. But when it comes to making news of their big day public, the All About That Bass singer is keen to keep things as private as possible.

"We could run away and tell no one – but I want my dad there," she admitted.