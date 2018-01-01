Jaden Smith losing celebrity friendships due to album success

Jaden Smith fears he has been blacklisted by his famous friends after achieving chart success with his new album.

The actor and rapper's November (17) release, Syre, charted at number eight on Billboard's U.S. Rap Album countdown, but he fears the hit may have cost him a few pals.

He insists the nature of his relationships with friends and fellow musicians like Drake, Kanye West, and Donald Glover has changed drastically in recent months, and Jaden is convinced he has been drummed out of his social circle.

"It's really changed," Will Smith's son tells Complex. "I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles. But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore."

"No, it’s more like, 'You can’t hang out with us anymore. We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and s**t. You’re not really cool with us anymore'," the 19-year-old adds.

As his feelings of alienation among his rap colleagues grows, Jaden is looking forward to turning his attention toward his new movie Skate Kitchen, which centres around the friendship a lonely teenager makes with a group of skaters.

Skating is a huge passion for Jaden and he is excited to turn the spotlight on a topic other than himself for a while.

"I’m so excited and I want people to check it out. I will say that I’m not the main character so people are not confused by that," he shares. "There’s a whole cast of people. It’s not a 'Jaden' movie."

Director Crystal Moselle's Skate Kitchen, also starring Tom Bruno and Kabrina Adams, is now in select U.S. theatres.