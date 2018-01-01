Keith Richards: 'Taylor Swift won't be around in 20 years'

Keith Richards has risked incurring the wrath of Taylor Swift's fan army by insisting the pop superstar's success won't last much longer.

The outspoken guitarist has already had to apologise to Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger for suggesting he should have a vasectomy so he can't father any more kids and he has also attacked Elton John, insisting his upcoming farewell tour has come at the right time, because fans will be sick of him after three years on the road.

And now Keith has turned on Taylor, telling the Wall Street Journal he doesn't think the Love Story singer will be around in 20 years time.

Asked for his take on the superstar's decade-long success, Richards growls, "Good luck girl. (I) wish her well while it lasts."

But he refused to expand on his remark, adding, "I've just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn't be fair of me and I've always been an opinionated bastard anyway."

It's not the first time Keith has had a dig that has riled up Swift's 'squad' of superfans - in a 2015 interview, he said, "Taylor is a pretty girl... (but she's just a) flavour of the month."

Clearly Keith's Stones sidekick Jagger doesn't agree - he joined Taylor onstage for a rendition of his band's classic I Can't Get No Satisfaction during the Nashville, Tennessee tour stop of her 1989 concert series in 2015. She also hit the stage with the Rolling Stones back in 2013, during one of the band's summer gigs in Chicago, Illinois.

Calling her As Tears Go By duet with Jagger "the best moment ever", Taylor said, "Getting that phone call, like 'Hey, would you like to go and play with the Rolling Stones?' Yes. That's an immediate yes. That is a bold, underline, exclamation point, yes."