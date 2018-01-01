Miley Cyrus: 'Life is so good right now'

Miley Cyrus is extremely content with her life right now.

The singer underwent one of showbiz’s biggest transformations when she shed her Disney Channel alter ego Hannah Montana for a raunchy new look, which was cemented at the 2013 MTV VMAs when she twerked with Robin Thicke.

Not long after, her engagement to actor Liam Hemsworth ended, but in 2016 they reconciled, and Miley, says she's now happier than ever.

“#B**chIsBack is really about my attitude and feeling really confident and positive where I’m at in my life,” she told Wonderland magazine about the hashtag she’s been using on social media.

“I say this regularly — who I am is always changing, but I feel more myself than ever.”

After getting back with 28-year-old Liam, Miley toned down her image, but has been showing off her sexy side again recently, including in the showgirl-inspired shoot for Wonderland.

The 25-year-old released her sixth album, Younger Now, in September (17), but for fans hoping to see her act again any time soon, Miley has some disappointing news – and it’s all to do with her current state of contentedness.

“My attention span doesn’t love the idea of focusing and being on one project for so many months, especially being a character and not getting to be myself for that amount of time,” she said. “I get really deep into the characters I play, just like I do with music. So then it becomes hard for me to relate — even to my family and friends — I’m so deep into that character. So for right now, I am so content with where I am, being someone else doesn’t sound that fun to me.”