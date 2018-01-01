Cheryl has written a song about her son Bear

Cheryl has penned a "meaningful" song about her son Bear for her new album.

The singer is currently recording her fifth studio album, the follow up to 2014's Only Human, and is collaborating with British producer Naughty Boy.

In an interview with The Sun, the Runnin' hitmaker, who has worked with Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande among others, revealed that one of Cheryl's new tunes has been inspired by her 11-month-old baby boy, who she shares with her boyfriend singer Liam Payne.

“I can’t tell you the name of her track but it has been influenced by her son Bear," the 33-year-old teased. “It has got more edge than anything she has done before. I feel it is going to be very special and meaningful.”

The Fight for this Love singer gave birth to her first child last March (17) and Naughty, whose real name is Shahid Khan, has been impressed by the new mum's commitment to the record, sharing that despite her new responsibilities, she's putting in the hours to make it a success.

“Cheryl has got back in the studio just after having a baby and it’s still very personal, but she is a real artist and a perfectionist," Shahid praised. “She does up to 12 hours a day and I just feel that shows how ready she is.”

The La La La artist previously divulged he believed the former The X Factor judge was in "a good place" as she prepared to make her musical comeback, but since then Cheryl has been subject to rumours regarding the status of her relationship with Liam.

Though multiple reports have suggested her romance with the former One Direction star is on the brink of collapse, the Call My Name hitmaker recently took to Twitter to shut down down the claims, advising critics to "put something productive in (their) columns" instead.