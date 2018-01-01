Hailee Steinfeld leads vigil for teenage fan killed in go-kart crash

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld performed at a candlelit vigil for a 16-year-old fan who died in a go-karting accident.

The True Grit star performed at the remembrance service at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, held to honour Leah Kuczinski, a student who died in Florida on Sunday (25Feb18).

In videos posted by students on social media, Hailee, who was invited to the vigil by Leah's teacher, said, "Thank you guys all so much for asking me to come here and honour Leah," before leading students in an acoustic version of her 2017 song Starving.

She later added, "You all had so many incredible things to say about her, I really would have loved to have met her. I know she was supposed to come to my show this summer, so I wanted to come here and sing a song for her."

Tiffany Salcedo, the teacher who invited Hailee via Twitter, told NBC New York, "Leah loved Hailee. She'd ask me to play her songs during class. I know Leah was in heaven smiling down."

She also called Hailee a "class act" who thanked Leah for reaching out to her and inviting her to the vigil.

One student, Elexa Custance praised the actress for attending the vigil, writing on Instagram, "Leah would have loved this (heart emoji) i (sic) hope you were jamming out with us up there in heaven Leah. thank you so much for coming @haileesteinfeld this is amazing."

Leah was holidaying in the Sunshine State when she had an accident while driving a go-kart at Palm Beach International Raceway last Thursday, days later she died from her injuries.