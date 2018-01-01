Jordin Sparks pushing through final months of rollercoaster pregnancy

Singer Jordin Sparks is buckling down for the last two months of her first pregnancy after experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions and cravings so far.

The 28-year-old star is expecting her first child with fitness model husband Dana Isaiah in the spring (18), and she admits the first two trimesters of her pregnancy have been a wild ride.

"It’s crazy!" the singer tells Life & Style magazine. "My first trimester, I craved a lot of salty stuff like chips, pretzels... and then, randomly, blood oranges out of nowhere. I could always do candy, pickles."

And then her appetite changed completely shortly after the singer went public with her pregnancy at the end of last year (17).

"My appetite kind of just went out the window," she explains. "That’s been strange to deal with, because I thought I would be eating everything."

Jordin has also been experiencing a little back pain, but she'd determined to push on through: "I’m like, 'OK, got a couple more months of this, we can do it!'"

Sparks recently celebrated impending motherhood at a baby shower in her native Arizona.

The No Air hitmaker gathered with friends and family members earlier this month (Feb18) to mark the upcoming arrival of her first child, a baby boy.

She shared a sweet snap of her niece planting a big kiss on her bulging belly on Instagram and wrote: "Little bug can't wait to meet her cousin. We had a baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good."