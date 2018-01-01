Bobby Brown still gunning for Nick Gordon to be jailed

Singer Bobby Brown will never receive justice for his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's death until her ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon is behind bars.

The My Prerogative star's only child with his late ex-wife Whitney Houston died in July, 2015, six months after she was placed in a medically-induced coma following a drowning incident at the home she shared with Gordon in Georgia.

Gordon, who was ordered to pay $36 million (£26 million) to the 22-year-old's estate in a 2016 wrongful death ruling, remains a key person of interest in the ongoing criminal investigation into her passing, and the grieving dad will not rest until he is jailed.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, Bobby insists justice has "not yet" been served, "Because he's still walking around free."

Asked what he would consider justice, the 49-year-old defiantly replied, "If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That's just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away."

Bobby joined Bobbi Kristina's court-appointed co-conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, as a plaintiff in the civil suit filed against Gordon, holding him legally responsible for her death. He was accused of giving the aspiring singer and actress a "toxic cocktail" of substances which rendered her unconscious on the night of 31 January, 2015, when she was found unresponsive and face down in a bathtub at her Georgia home.

Gordon has always denied the claims, but Bobby previously insisted his daughter would never have willingly stepped into a bathtub because she was scarred by her mother's accidental drowning in a Los Angeles hotel tub in 2012. Cocaine was also listed as a contributing factor in Whitney's demise.

"My daughter was afraid of tubs because of what happened to her mum. So I know she wouldn't have gotten in the tub," he said in a 2016 interview with Pastor T.D. Jakes. "I mean, it's crazy because the tub wasn't even full of water."

Meanwhile, Bobby also used his Rolling Stone chat to cast doubt on Whitney's cause of death, insisting she died from a broken heart, not drugs.

"I don't think she died from drugs," he shared. "She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and... she was a great woman."