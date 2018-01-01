Noah Cyrus didn't want pop career

Noah Cyrus had no desire to follow her sister Miley Cyrus into a pop music as a child because she was so focused on becoming an equestrian.

In addition to acting in several TV shows, the 18-year-old star was a talented horse rider as a child, and wanted to follow her dreams in that direction rather than join the family trade.

During an interview with Britain's NME magazine, she was asked if she was expected to become a musician like Miley and their father Billy Ray Cyrus.

She replied, "No! Because I just wanted to ride horses. I didn't care at all! If other people wanted me to be a singer, I didn't care."

Revealing what changed her mind, she said the music of English singer-songwriter Ben Howard had inspired her to give singing a go.

"There was just a moment when I fell in love with singing," Noah explained. "Probably when I started listening to Ben Howard and his album I Forget Where We Were. I fell in love with that album, and that album really made me fall in love with singing."

Although she's now following her sibling on the road to pop stardom, she suffered from self-esteem problems as a child as trolls picked on her online due to her sister's fame.

"I would have been 12 when I started on Instagram, and then people were just so terrible and there was just so much cyberbullying going on," she said. "The words that they thought were O.K. to say to a twelve-year-old girl made me think, 'O.K., this is alarming.'"

"At the time, I thought that all my validation comes from social media. As a twelve-year-old girl, I thought that I was only pretty if the people on social media told me that I was pretty - and they weren't telling me I was pretty. So, I didn't think I was pretty and I was really down on myself and I really was sad with myself."

Her latest track, a collaboration with Danish singer MO, We Are F**ked, draws on her experiences and explores the perils of young people's reliance on social media.