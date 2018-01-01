Robbie Williams reassessed lifestyle after George Michael's death

Robbie Williams changed his outlook on life after George Michael's untimely death.

George passed away at the age of 53 in December 2016 of natural causes, but was suffering from heart disease and a fatty liver.

Five years prior to his death, the Wham! star, who was a heavy marijuana smoker, nearly died after being hospitalised with chest pains.

Robbie has previously battled problems with his mental and physical health, including anxiety, self-esteem issues and alcohol and substance abuse, and the 44-year-old says the death of his friend affected him deeply.

Asked in an interview with The Sun if George's death had made him reassess life, the Strong musician said: "The things I've put myself through, I've been close to. It's like, 'By the grace of God go I'. It's been so close so many times. It's been a very similar roller-coaster, yes. And I miss George Michael, I wish he was here."

"Was it 2016 when everybody popped off?" he added, referring to the deaths of other musical greats like Prince and David Bowie. "It was just a dreadful year, all of everybody's heroes disappear, you're realising you're not immortal and never more so than being 43 having two kids. It was just a dreadful thing to happen and I miss him."

Robbie has daughter Teddy, five, and three-year-old son Charlton with his wife Ayda Field.

Later in the candid interview, the British singer, who spent seven days in intensive care last September (17) after doctors found abnormalities on his brain while touring in Russia, revealed he also fears a relapse of the mental problems he suffered at the height of his fame.

"Fortunately and unfortunately, left to my own devices, I'm inclined to sabotage everything," Robbie said. "I've got a disease that wants to kill me and it's in my head, so I have to guard against that."