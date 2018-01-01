NEWS Joe Jonas sued over assistant's car accident Newsdesk Share with :







Joe Jonas is being sued after his assistant allegedly collided into a woman while driving his car.



According to legal documents obtained by TMZ.com, the incident occurred in March 2016, when the DNCE singer's assistant was driving his 2012 Audi A6 in Hollywood.



The assistant is said to have made a left turn at an intersection which resulted in her hitting the woman, who is now suing both Joe and the driver for negligence. She claims she was injured in the crash and has endured both mental and physical pain since. She also alleges she has incurred lost earnings and significant medical expenses since the incident.



The plaintiff's lawyer Gerald Marcus told TMZ that his legal firm ran the car plates after being approached by the woman, and confirmed that the vehicle was registered to Jonas. Apparently, no police report was filed following the accident, and there were no witnesses.



The website adds it is unclear whether or not Jonas was in the car with his assistant at the time. The 28-year-old has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.



He is currently spending time with his brother Nick on vacation in Australia, but being out of the country has its downsides - with reports that a person was caught trespassing on his property in the San Fernando Valley in California earlier this month (Feb18).



The singer's home surveillance cameras picked up footage of a person outside his house at around 9pm local time on 8 February. In the footage, the person could be seen tampering with security cameras before triggering an alarm, which scared the trespasser away as it then took off.



A member of Joe's team were notified about the security alarm immediately afterwards and went to the property to look into it. Nothing had been stolen or damaged so they filed a report for trespassing with the police and officers are now investigating the case.

