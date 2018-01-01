John Legend laughs off dad-shaming Internet trolls

John Legend relies on his strong sense of humour to cope with the constant attacks he receives for his parenting skills online.

The Glory singer, who shares one-year-old daughter Luna with his model wife Chrissy Teigen, has recently come under attack via social media for carrying his little girl.

Complaining in the comments section beneath an Instagram image featuring John holding baby Luna in his arms while walking on a city sidewalk, the critic sighed: "So tired of seeing them carrying her. She needs no legs then."

The complaint elicited a response from Chrissy, who responded: "Are you so tired of it? Does it make you so sad and upset... we are so sorry to make you... sad and upset. What can we do for you to make it better, sweet angel."

And in light of his wife's sarcastic message, John insists he has grown used to receiving constant criticism for his parenting choices from online trolls, and he now finds the insults which are hurled his way funny.

"Yeah, it was hilarious," the 39-year-old tells Entertainment Tonight, referring to the "no legs" diss tweet interaction between Chrissy and the complaining critic. "I think people kind of... they see one photo and they want to make judgments about how people live their life and I think the best advice for all of us is, 'Let parents be parents and don't criticise based on what you see on social media'."

Chrissy is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. The baby is due later this spring.