Mary J. Blige lost money working on Mudbound

Mary J. Blige's Oscar-nominated role in Mudbound has cost her money as she fights her estranged husband's bid for more spousal support.

The R&B superstar has been fighting Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs, her former manager, over finances ever since filing court papers to end their 12-year marriage in July, 2016.

Last summer (17), Blige was ordered to pay her ex $30,000 (£21,600) a month in temporary spousal support, but Isaacs has been trying to get the figure bumped up to $65,000 (£46,700) since October (17), claiming he is close to becoming "destitute" after failing to find work since their separation.

He also accused the No More Drama hitmaker of profiting from their marital breakdown by channelling her emotions into songs on her album Strength of a Woman.

The judge overseeing the former couple's case shot down Isaacs' bid for more cash in the autumn (17), but he is refusing to give up, and has claimed Blige's finances have been given a boost thanks to her recent Hollywood success.

However, the singer-turned-actress has now filed new court papers insisting he couldn't be more wrong, because her expenses from working on Netflix film Mudbound, for which she also wrote and performed the song Mighty River, far outweighed the amount she was paid for the gig, reports TheBlast.com.

Blige, who wants to avoid paying Isaacs any spousal support, goes on to explain she has had to seek out other opportunities to maintain a steady income, because her film and TV endeavours are not lucrative and are mainly designed to support her brand and image.

She also explains she is limited in how much she can earn from touring, which has been the main source of her income in the past, because as a "legacy artist, there is no market for her to embark on a major world tour every year".

The singer also notes that she does not own her back catalogue, and has to keep working to pay back the $25 million (£18 million) she has received in advances from her music bosses.

In addition, she has been shouldering the burden of covering the $12 million (£8.6 million) debt she and Isaacs amassed as a couple. Blige previously offered to cover the entire debt herself in exchange for ending support payments to Isaacs, who she alleges has made little effort to get a job, and has been using her as his "bank".

Blige, who is nominated for the Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song Oscars on Sunday (04Mar18), will face off with her ex in court next month (Mar18).