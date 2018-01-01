Lily Allen makes dig at music industry

Lily Allen has hinted there may be trouble with her new album No Shame.

Lily's last release was 2014's Sheezus, which hit the top of the U.K. albums chart, though received mixed reviews from critics.

The singer announced in January (18) that she was gearing up to release No Shame in "early summer 2018", though a cryptic Twitter post has left fans wondering if there are problems with the 32-year-old's new music.

"When people ask why my album is taking so long," she tweeted on Tuesday (27Feb18), next to a link to a Guardian article titled "Madonna and Grimes lay bare cost of creative freedom for female artists".

Over the weekend both Madonna and Canadian musician Grimes took to social media to vent their frustrations at the current state of the music industry.

Underneath a video of music trailblazer Madonna, her manager Guy Oseary marked the 20th anniversary of her album Ray of Light by posting a glowing tribute to the record.

"Can you help me now please!!" Madonna commented, before adding: "Remember when I made records with other artists from beginning to end and I was allowed to be a visionary and not have to go to song writing camps where no one can sit still for more than 15 minutes."

Grimes had a similar outburst, writing online that she was working on two albums, "One final album for my s**t label", followed by another "on a label of my choosing".

The 29-year-old is signed to independent label 4AD, and recently hit out at her management in a now-deleted tweet to a fan.

"indie music is more about egos than money. if u hurt someone's ego, they don't mind forgoing what you are potentially worth to them to take u down (sic)," she fumed.