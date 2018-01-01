Cardi B: 'I wanted to work it out with my man'

Cardi B has hit out at those who questioned her decision to stand by her rapper fiance Offset after he was accused of cheating on her.

The 25-year-old has been engaged to the Migos star since last October (17) but their relationship was threatened by allegations that he had cheated on the Bodak Yellow star and allegedly featured in a leaked sex tape. Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, decided to stand by her man in the face of criticism from her fans, and opened up to U.S. Cosmopolitan about shrugging off those who questioned her choice.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem," she told the publication. "I don’t have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why."

The Grammy award nominee previously appeared to confirm the gossip when she asked her Twitter followers "what you want me to do? Go f**k me another n**ga? Start all over again and get cheated on again?" following the news. However, Cardi went on to suggest that she has behaved just as badly in the past.

"It’s not right, what he f**king did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she teased.

The New York born rapper worked as a stripper before she made a name for herself in the music industry, and also explained why she likes to talk about her former line of work so often.

“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on…," Cardi warned, adding "Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”