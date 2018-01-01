The Rolling Stones reveal first dates for 2018

The Rolling Stones have put England in their sites for 2018.
The band skipped their home country last year during the first year of their “No Filter Tour” but have set seven shows for the British Isles along with a few extra dates on the European continent.
Dates start on May 17 in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park and run through July 8 at Warsaw, Poland’s PGE Narodowy Stadium.
Rolling Stones 2018 dates
05/17 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park
05/22 – London, England – London Stadium
06/05 – Manchester, England – Old Trafford Football Stadium
06/09 – Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
06/15 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06/19 – Twickenham, England – Twickenham Stadium
06/22 – Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion
06/26 – Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome
06/30 – Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
07/04 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport
07/08 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy Stadium
VVN Music