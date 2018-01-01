The Rolling Stones reveal first dates for 2018

The Rolling Stones have put England in their sites for 2018.The band skipped their home country last year during the first year of their “No Filter Tour” but have set seven shows for the British Isles along with a few extra dates on the European continent.Dates start on May 17 in Dublin, Ireland at Croke Park and run through July 8 at Warsaw, Poland’s PGE Narodowy Stadium.Rolling Stones 2018 dates05/17 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park05/22 – London, England – London Stadium06/05 – Manchester, England – Old Trafford Football Stadium06/09 – Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium06/15 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium06/19 – Twickenham, England – Twickenham Stadium06/22 – Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion06/26 – Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome06/30 – Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena07/04 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport07/08 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy Stadium

