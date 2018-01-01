Kelly Clarkson's husband refuses to pick a side on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson doesn't get the automatic support of her husband Brandon Blackstock on The Voice - because he is her fellow judge Blake Shelton's long-time manager.

The 35-year-old singer made her debut as a judge on the U.S. TV talent show on Monday night (26Feb18), with her sassy comments and hilarious quips winning over viewers. However, one person who isn't entirely backing Kelly is her other half - who is also the manager of country singer Blake, who has won The Voice six times, more than any other judge.

Speaking about her husband's neutral position, Kelly told People: "He’s like Switzerland. I always do say though that at least I put out - so unless he’s doing something I don’t know about, I should win!"

However, Blake laughed: "If I fire Brandon, it’s one thing. If she fires him, it’s going to be real bad. He knows who to suck up to."

During the season 14 premiere, Kelly didn't let her spouse's professional commitments prevent her from going after Blake, as he played games to get the singers to join his team.

When Blake used the show's new block button to prevent Adam Levine getting Britton Buchanan on his team but refused to admit it, Kelly hit back: "You're a tremendously great liar. You should be an actor."

And when she and Blake were fighting over 14-year-old Brynn Cartelli about who should have him on their team, Kelly reminded Blake that she had been his adviser during season two of the talent show.

"I'm just saying, he had to phone a friend," she quipped, causing Brynn to agree to join her team.

Kelly also clashed with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on the show, when they were fighting over the evening's last audition, Justin Kilgore. Shutting the singer down as he attempted to flatter Justin onto his team, Kelly told him: "That is a lie from Satan's mouth!"

Justin agreed to join Kelly's team and, by the end of the episode, the former American Idol winner had three singers on her side - more than any of the other judges.