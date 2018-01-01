Dua Lipa to cash in on stardom after trademarking name

British singer Dua Lipa has trademarked her name with U.K. authorities in a bid to cash in on her rising popularity.

The 22-year-old, who won two top prizes at last week's (end25Feb18) Brit Awards, has filed documents with Britain's Intellectual Property Office (IPO), registering her name for use to sell clothing, footwear, cosmetics and even stationery.

Dua had her first U.K. number one last year (17) with New Rules, which also reached the top 10 in America's Billboard Hot 100, and an insider tells British newspaper The Sun that she's now looking to capitalise on her success and diversify her sources of income.

"Dua has had a great year, especially winning the British Breakthrough Artist and British Female Artist Brit awards, but she has to tour relentlessly to make a lot of money," the source said.

"Releasing her own line of clothes, perfume or make-up would make her a fortune and the wheels have been put in motion for that to happen. She has a lot of young fans who look up to her on social media and she knows there is a market to capture."

The trademark documents also indicate she is looking to use her name to promote her music with digital recordings, including a possible podcast.

Her self-titled debut album peaked at number three in the U.K. chart upon its release last year, but looks set to go higher in this week's rundown after her Brit Awards success.

In Monday's (26Feb18) midweek update from Britain's Official Charts Company, the track was in second place, and is set to challenge the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman for top spot in the album chart on Friday.

Dua is also making waves in the U.S., and is set to tour North America this summer.