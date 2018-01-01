Dua Lipa received death threats after choosing Kanye over Taylor Swift in interview

Dua Lipa received death threats from Taylor Swift fans after siding with Kanye West in a 2016 interview.

The New Rules singer took part in a quiz as part of a video interview two years ago, which resurfaced last year. In the footage, Dua was asked to "choose" between Kanye and Taylor - who have famously been involved in a feud for the best part of a decade.

Dua opted to side with Kanye, but her decision didn't go down well with Taylor fans, who made their feelings towards the 22-year-old singer more than clear.

"They (Taylor fans) were sending me snake emojis for, like, three days straight. They're like, 'I hope you die.' I'm like, 'Yo! I literally didn't say anything!'” Dua told Rolling Stone magazine.

Explaining her decision to choose Kanye in the game, Dua added: "I wasn't thinking about their beef. I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I'm such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dua spoke about the recent Grammy Awards, which she attended. The ceremony's boss Neil Portnow attracted a heap of criticism after the event when he responded to the lack of female nominees at the awards, saying that women need to "step up", and the British star is just one of the famous faces who disagrees with what he said.

"Women are stepping up. We just need to be given a chance," she stated. "These men in power should be supporting everything that's happening, supporting equality, rather than saying, 'You're just not working hard enough.'"