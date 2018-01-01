Spice Girls reunion talks stall as bandmates work out issues

The Spice Girls reunion talks have stalled as the bandmates "work out" the details of a business get together that took place earlier this month (Feb18).

Geri Horner, who hosted the shock reunion at her English home, admits she and her former bandmates are struggling to agree on all the details for a return, admitting the ladies all have "different priorities".

"Twenty years on, people move in different directions, and have different priorities...," she told the BBC on Monday (26Feb18). "I adore them but our commonality is different now.

"We all have a common ground of wanting to please our fans, focusing on the future and sharing our knowledge with the next generation.

"We are still working it out. We are looking at how we are going to do it... so watch this space!"

Victoria Beckham recently dashed fans' hopes of a reunion tour and new music, insisting the champagne summit meeting with her old bandmates and their former manager Simon Fuller was not about that.

Speaking with WWD.com at a recent London Fashion Week event, the former Posh Spice said, "There is nothing tangible. It was great seeing the girls. Everybody got very excited, but there is no tour, there is no recording.

"I think, for us, it’s about protecting the legacy, and asking how we continue the girl power message. How do we continue that, and pass it on to future generations?

"We’re just looking at how we pass that message, as opposed to us going on tour or recording or doing a TV show. It’s not about that. It’s about us looking at the legacy and protecting it. And we all feel the same about that."

Following the reunion chat at Geri's house, the Spice Girls released a statement that read: "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls.

"The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."