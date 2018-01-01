NEWS Post Malone set to claim this week’s highest new entry Newsdesk Share with :







Just three days after its release (Feb 23), Post Malone's new single Psycho looks set to be a big new entry on this week's Official Singles Chart.



The track, which features rapper Ty Dolla Sign, opens at Number 4 on today's Official Chart Update. The release follows last year's chart-topping Rockstar and Top 20 follow-up I Fall Apart.



Psycho sits behind Drake's God's Plan, which is heading for a sixth week at Number 1, followed by Rudimental's These Days (2), and Dua Lipa's IDGAF (3).



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Liam Payne & Rita Ora's For You could reach a new peak, so far up two places to Number 6, and Justin Timberlake's Say Something ft. Chris Stapleton is surging up the Top 40 following their performance at last week's BRITs, currently up 15 places to Number 7.



Australian rockers 5 Seconds Of Summer could be looking at their seventh UK Top 40 single this week; the band's first new single in two years, Want You Back, starts at Number 12.



More performers at last week's BRITs are enjoying a boost: Dua Lipa's New Rules is up 12 places to 19, Ed Sheeran's Supermarket Flowers zooms 61 spots to 20, and Stormzy's former Top 10 hit Blinded By Your Grace ft. MNEK lifts 22 places to 26.



Further down, Sigala & Paloma Faith's new collaboration Lullaby looks set for a Top 40 debut, currently at Number 32, and two more tracks could be entering the Top 40 for the first time: George Ezra's Paradise has so far hopped 12 places to 33, and Kylie Minogue’s Dancing re-enters at 35 following her performance on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway over the weekend.

