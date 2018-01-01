NEWS Dua Lipa takes on The Greatest Showman for Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa is challenging for Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart.



Following her BRIT Awards wins in the Best British Female and Best British Breakthrough categories, Dua's self-titled debut record is at Number 2 on today's Official Chart Update, following on from reaching a new peak of Number 3 last Friday.



Originally peaking at Number 5, Dua's album features the Number 1 hit New Rules, plus the singles Be The One, Last Dance, IDGAF, Lost in Your Light and Hotter Than Hell.



The Greatest Showman soundtrack still has the lead at Number 1 at today's midweek stage, while Ed Sheeran's ÷ is at 3. Rag'n'Bone Man's Human sits at 4, plus the BRITs uplift continues for Stormzy's Gang Signs & Prayer, rising five to Number 5.



Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra are eyeing a new Official Chart peak, and first week inside the Top 10 with Ibiza Classics at Number 7, while Liam Gallagher is also on the rise; As You Were climbs six rungs today to Number 11.



US rapper 6ix9ine is on course to be this week's highest new entry at Number 15 with his debut mixtape Day69, with Australian artist Vance Joy set for a second UK Top 40 album at Number 21 with Nation of Two. Sweden's Fever Ray is also aiming for her first Top 40 record; Plunge is at 34.



Five classic David Bowie albums were reissued on vinyl this past week, four of which could land back in the Top 40: Low (20), Heroes (24), Scary Monsters (33) and Lodger (39).



Finally, Porcupine Tree's eighth album Deadwing could be about to enter the UK Top 40 for the first time following a vinyl reissue at 40.

